Over-the-counter birth control pill now available to Wisconsin Medicaid patients

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Medicaid recipients in Wisconsin are getting access to the first over-the-counter birth control pill. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says Opill will start becoming available in some Medicaid-enrolled pharmacies on Tuesday and expand over the coming weeks. Evers says that will allow Medicaid recipients to easily receive contraceptive medication with no out-of-pocket costs or doctor’s prescription. The governor had promised in his State of the State speech in January that Opill would be available to people in the state’s Medicaid program known as BadgerCare Plus. He said it’s important to ensure access to the drug “as we see continued attacks on women’s reproductive freedoms.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.