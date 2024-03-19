UnitedHealth says it has made progress on recovering from a massive cyberattack

UnitedHealth Group is testing software for submitting medical claims as it continues to recover from a cyberattack that disrupted care billing systems. The health care giant hasn’t set a time frame for when it expects to complete the recovery from the attack last month on its Change Healthcare business. But a spokesman says medical claims software is the last major system the company must restore. Change Healthcare provides technology used to submit and process insurance claims. It handles about 14 billion transactions a year. It says it already has largely restored systems for handling pharmacy claims and processing payments.

By The Associated Press

