Ex-Saints receiver Michael Thomas entering diversion in case stemming from arrest last fall

KENNER, La. (AP) — Former New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas has been accepted into a pretrial diversion program that could help him avoid trial in a case stemming from his arrest last fall. City of Kenner spokeswoman Valerie Brolin says “once all matters and requirements are satisfied, the case can be closed.” The 31-year-old Thomas has been facing simple battery and criminal mischief charges following a confrontation with a construction worker near his home Nov. 10. Thomas was an All-Pro in 2018 and 2019 but has struggled with injuries since and played in just 20 games during the past four seasons. Last season was Thomas’ last under contract with New Orleans and he has not signed with another team.

