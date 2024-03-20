Reddit, the self-anointed the ‘front page of the internet,’ set to make its stock market debut

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Reddit and its eclectic bazaar of online communities is ready to plumb high-stakes territory — the stock market. The company said Wednesday that it had priced its IPO at $34 a share. Shares will begin trading today on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “RDDT” in a market debut likely to spur a flurry of commentary on Reddit’s own platform, as well as competing social media outlets.

