The EU’s new import deal would support Ukraine while protecting the bloc’s farmers
By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers have agreed to renew Ukraine’s import rates, which have been in place since shortly after Russia invaded while adding protective measures for agricultural products such as grain and honey to address the concerns of farmers across the 27-nation bloc. Farmers angry at red tape and competition from cheap imports have been vehemently protesting in recent weeks. Under the deal struck early Wednesday, the EU would renew its temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural imports. However, the deal comes with a safeguard: When imports of goods including eggs and oats reach a certain threshold, the regular tariff rates and quotas would be reintroduced. The deal now needs to be formally approved by both the Parliament and member countries.