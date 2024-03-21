California homelessness measure’s razor-thin win signals growing voter fatigue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A key measure to combat homelessness backed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom has barely passed despite his multimillion-dollar campaign supporting it. Political analysts say that’s a reflection of voter fatigue and frustration. Proposition 1 authorizes the state to borrow $6.4 billion to build housing and treatment beds. It also restricts how counties use money from a 2004 tax on millionaires meant to fund mental health services. Newsom pointed to a near record-low voter turnout for the narrow win. Analysts say it’s likely many voters are alarmed with the state budget deficit and are growing frustrated with little improvement in their cities.

