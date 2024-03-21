Democratic senators push bill focusing on local detainment of immigrants linked to violent crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are dismissing an immigration-related bill pushed by Democratic senators and allied independents as an election year ploy. Six Democratic and independent senators are offering legislation that focuses on immigrants with or without permanent legal status who are charged with or convicted of violent crimes. The bill would let the federal government request a court order that local authorities hold such immigrants until they can be transferred to federal custody for deportation proceedings. The plan reflects a willingness by Democrats to focus on immigration enforcement policy during an election year when immigration is expected to be a top issue. The National Republican Senatorial Committee says vulnerable Democrats “are trying to fool voters by rewriting their records.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.