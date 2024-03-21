House GOP sues in bid to force Justice Department lawyers to testify as part of impeachment inquiry

House Republicans have filed a lawsuit seeking to force two Justice Department lawyers to testify about the criminal investigation of Hunter Biden as part of the chamber’s impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The lawsuit comes as the impeachment inquiry is all but winding down, with the Republican ranks lacking a political appetite to go forward with an actual impeachment. It’s rare for the Justice Department to have rank-and-file attorneys give congressional testimony. A Justice Department spokesperson says it’s “committed to working with Congress in good faith.” The department said it already took the “extraordinary step” of making six senior officials available to testify.

