Indonesia presidential runner-up alleges widespread fraud as he contests official election results

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A runner-up in Indonesia’s presidential election has filed a complaint with the Constitutional Court, alleging widespread irregularities and fraud at the polls. Former Jakarta Gov. Anies Baswedan, who received nearly 41 million votes, or 24.9%, told reporters that by contesting the official results he hoped to improve the election process in Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy. His lawyer said they hoped for a revote. The election winner, Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, received more than 96 million votes, or 58.6%, in the Feb. 14 polls, according to final results released by the Election Commission late Wednesday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.