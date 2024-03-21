Nationwide tech hiccup interferes with U.S. driver’s license offices

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A nationwide technology problem interrupted services for a few hours at U.S. state offices that handle driver’s licenses. The offices experienced delays in issuing licenses as a result of the outage, which lasted for about 2 1/2 hours on Thursday. The American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators in Arlington, Virginia, maintains a national computer network to allow the exchange of driver’s license information. The group says a loss in cloud connectivity caused the outage, which is being investigated further. Illinois and Virginia were among states that used social media to say services had been interrupted.

