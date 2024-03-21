West Virginia man shot by 15-year-old son after firing weapon at wife

West Virginia state police say a 15-year-old boy shot and killed his father in self-defense after the man fired a shotgun at the boy’s mother and then pointed the weapon at him. Officers called to the scene in Rock Cave say Maxwell Laham’s wife and one child fled after he fired at her with a 12-gauge shotgun Wednesday night. Laham’s teenage son took a 20-gauge shotgun and fled upstairs, where his father followed him. Laham then pointed his firearm at his son, and the son shot him once in the chest, killing him. No other injuries were reported. The case is under investigation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.