3 people are dead, several missing after migrant boat runs into trouble off southeastern Spain

MADRID (AP) — Authorities say a boat carrying a group of migrants ran into trouble off the coast of southeastern Spain killing at least three people and several others were believed missing. Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said in a statement Friday that two survivors and three bodies were found on a partially sunken boat off the coast near the town of Motril. The two survivors said the boat had been carrying 12 people when it set sail from Algeria six days ago, leading authorities to suspect seven others may have fallen into the sea. Tens of thousands of migrants from sub-Saharan countries fleeing poverty, conflict and instability in West Africa try to reach Spain each year in large open boats.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.