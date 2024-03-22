A Pakistani court sentences a woman to life in prison for burning pages from Islam’s holy book

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court in the eastern city of Lahore has sentenced a Muslim woman to life in prison after finding her guilty of burning pages of Islam’s holy book. Government prosecutor Mohazib Awais said Friday that Aasiya Bibi was arrested in 2021 after residents claimed she desecrated the Quran by burning its pages. Awais said the court announced the verdict on Wednesday. Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of desecrating Quran, insulting the religion, or religious figures can be sentenced to death. The woman had denied the charge during her trial, and now has the right to appeal. While authorities have yet to carry out a death sentence for blasphemy, just the accusation can provoke riots.

