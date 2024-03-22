A Romanian court rejects Andrew Tate’s bid to get his confiscated assets returned
Associated Press (AP) — A court in Romania’s capital has denied a request by online influencer Andrew Tate to return assets that were seized during investigations into the case in which he is charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Tate’s spokesperson says he will appeal the ruling by the Bucharest Tribunal that all assets seized will remain in possession of Romania’s anti-organized crime agency. Tate, who’s 37 years old, won an appeal in January challenging the assets seizures, which triggered a retrial.