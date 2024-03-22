Army general suspended and under investigation for alleged interference in command selection process

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army says a four-star general has been suspended from his job for allegedly trying to use his power to influence the selection of a lower-ranking officer for a command job. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth reviewed allegations that Gen. Charles Hamilton interfered with the command assessment program and determined that they were “credible.” The allegation is that Hamilton inappropriately tried to push an assessment board to approve a command assignment for a female lieutenant colonel. Army Col. Randee Farrell says Wormuth temporarily suspended Hamilton from his job as head of Army Materiel Command and referred the matter to the Defense Department’s inspector general. Farrell is spokeswoman for Wormuth.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.