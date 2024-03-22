As speculation about the next Bond grows, here’s how some actors have responded to casting rumors

LONDON (AP) — Speculation about the actor who will be tapped as the next James Bond grew this week with reports that the role would go to Aaron Taylor-Johnson. The “Kick-Ass” star is no stranger to action movies and at 33 is a good age to join the franchise, as producers likely want a 10 year commitment to the role. Since Craig announced that he was hanging up his tuxedo after five outings as 007 — the last being “No Time to Die” in 2021 — there has been frenzied speculation over which actor will take the coveted role. Idris Elba has been a popular choice, though he purportedly bowed out of the running.

