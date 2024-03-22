Federal judge temporarily blocks plans for a power line in Mississippi River wildlife refuge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked plans to build a high-voltage power line across a Mississippi River wildlife refuge. American Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and Dairyland Power Cooperative are building a 102-mile transmission line linking Iowa’s Dubuque County and Wisconsin’s Dane County. About a mile of the line would cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. A coalition of conservation groups sued in federal court earlier this month to stop the line, alleging federal officials didn’t follow proper procedures when they gave the utilities permission to build in the refuge. U.S. District Judge William Conley issued a preliminary injunction blocking construction on Thursday and extended the order indefinitely on Friday morning.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.