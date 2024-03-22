Former executive given death sentence in poisoning of founder of high-flying Chinese gaming company

BEIJING (AP) — A former executive at Yoozoo Games has been sentenced to death in the poisoning of the founder of the high-profile Chinese gaming company. A court says Xu Yao poisoned the food of company founder Lin Qi in December 2020 because of a dispute over the running of the business. Lin died about 10 days later. Yoozoo developed the game, “Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming,” and granted Netflix the rights to produce an adaptation of “The Three Body Problem,” a best-selling Chinese science-fiction trilogy.

