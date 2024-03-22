Former Georgia insurance commissioner John Oxendine pleads guilty to health care fraud

ATLANTA (AP) — A former Georgia insurance commissioner is pleading guilty to conspiring to commit health care fraud. John W. Oxendine of Johns Creek entered the guilty plea Friday in federal court in Atlanta. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, but the 61-year-old Oxendine is likely to be sentenced to less. The plea says Oxendine agrees to pay nearly $700,000 in restitution to health insurers who lost money. Prosecutors say Oxendine conspired with Dr. Jeffrey Gallups to pressure physicians to order unnecessary medical tests. Prosecutors say Oxendine collected $260,000 in kickbacks, paying $220,000 on Gallups’ behalf and keeping $40,000. Gallups pleaded guilty in 2021 to health care fraud and was sentenced to three years in prison.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.