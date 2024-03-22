Hundreds of Kenyan doctors protest in the streets as national strike enters second week

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Hundreds of Kenyan doctors have protested in the streets demanding better pay and working conditions in an ongoing nationwide strike that has entered its second week. The doctors carried placards and chanted against the Kenyan government on Friday, saying it had failed to implement a raft of promises, including a collective bargaining agreement signed in 2017 after a 100-day strike during which people died from lack of care. A union leader said the strike will continue until all the demands are met. The standoff has left thousands of Kenyans without much-needed public health services.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.