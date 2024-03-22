Is there a winner of the $977M Mega Millions jackpot? Numbers have been drawn and it’s time to wait

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers have been drawn for a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot offering the prospect of instant riches for a lucky player after more than three months without a big winner. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 3, 8, 31, 35, 44, 16. The estimated $977 million Mega Millions prize is for a sole winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 30 years. Winners almost always opt for a cash payment, which for Friday’s drawing would be an estimated $467 million.

