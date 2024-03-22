Nike’s new England men’s soccer shirt is causing a stir with its recolored flag

LONDON (AP) — The decision by Nike to change the color of the St. George’s Cross on the new England men’s soccer shirt from the traditional red and white is causing controversy. The new shirt, which is being rolled out in the run-up to this year’s European Championship in Germany, has an altered cross on the back of the shirt’s collar. It’s been redesigned using purple and blue horizontal stripes. The leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, is urging a rethink. A petition on Change.org calling for a design change had already attracted 17,000 signatures by mid-morning Friday.

