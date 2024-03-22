Virginia police identify 5 killed in small private jet crash near rural airport

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police have identified the five people killed when a small private jet crashed as it approached a rural airport earlier this month. Police say the twin-engine jet left Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 10 and was to land at Ingalls Field Airport in Hot Springs, Virginia, when it crashed, killing all five people aboard. Police identified them Wednesday as pilot Claudio Jose Alberto Colmenares Perez, first officer Gagan Gupasandra Srinivas Reddy and passengers Alfredo Diez, Kseniia Shanina and Nicholas Diez. An attorney for the plane’s owner and family friend told police the people aboard planned to attend an event at a nearby resort. The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to issue a preliminary report within 30 days.

