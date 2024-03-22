Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit was the center of attention at NFL’s international player pro day

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit was dripping sweat and still catching his breath after finishing up receiving drills when several NFL scouts approached him at the University of South Florida’s pro day. Rees-Zammit politely answered every question before walking off to speak to reporters. One of the best wingers in rugby now was the center of attention on a football field instead of a pitch. The talented 23-year-old stunned rugby fans when he announced in January that he was leaving Wales’ national team to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

