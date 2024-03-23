Mountain lion kills 1, injures another in California

GEORGETOWN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California say a mountain lion killed one man and injured another while the two were out hunting for shed antlers. The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that an 18-year-old male called 911 around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The man reported he and his 21-year-old brother had been out hunting for shed antlers when they were attacked. Deputies found the younger male with traumatic injuries to his face. They found the mountain lion crouched by the body of the older brother. State fish and wildlife wardens are searching for the mountain lion.

