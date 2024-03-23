Protests against arrest of one of top rivals of Indian Prime Minister Modi continue for second day
NEW DELHI (AP) — Hundreds of protesters in India’s capital have taken to the streets for a second day, demanding the immediate release of one of the top rivals of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the country gears up for a national election next month. Arvind Kejriwal, New Delhi’s top elected official was arrested by the federal Enforcement Directorate Thursday night. The agency, controlled by Modi’s government, accused his party and ministers of accepting $12 million in bribes. His Party denies the accusations and says it will take the matter to court. The protests on Saturday come as the country gears up for a national election next month.