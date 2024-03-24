‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” is No. 1 with $45.2M, Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Immaculate’ lands in fourth

NEW YORK (AP) — Ghost busting is still a good business. According to studio estimates Sunday, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” collected $45.2 million in ticket sales over the weekend. That gave Sony Pictures its first No. 1 film since last summer. The opening weekend for “Frozen Empire” was nearly exactly the same as the 2021 launch for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which debuted with $44 million. The weekend’s other new wide release was “Immaculate.” The horror film stars Sydney Sweeney as an American nun at a remote Italian convent. The Neon release debuted with a modest $5.4 million. Though Sweeney’s ascending star power helped make “Anyone But You” one of the most successful rom-coms in years, “Immaculate” isn’t getting the same bounce.

