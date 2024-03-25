Philippines lodges its ‘strongest protest’ against China over a water cannon assault in disputed sea

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has lodged its “strongest protest” against Beijing over a water cannon assault by the Chinese coast guard that injured Filipino navy crew members and damaged their boat in the disputed South China Sea. In response, China warned that relations are at a crossroads and the Philippines should choose a prudent path forward. Two Chinese coast guard ships hit a Philippine supply boat with water cannons Saturday in the latest and most serious confrontation. It took place at the disputed Second Thomas Shoal, which is surrounded by Chinese vessels in a bid to dislodge Philippine forces from there. The repeated confrontations have sparked fears of a larger conflict that could put China and the United States, an ally of the Philippines, on a collision course.

