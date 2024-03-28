4 Canadian school boards sue Snapchat, TikTok and Meta for disrupting students’ education

TORONTO (AP) — Four of the largest school boards in the Canadian province of Ontario have launched lawsuits against TikTok, Meta and SnapChat alleging the social media platforms are disrupting student learning. The lawsuits announced Thursday claim that platforms like Facebook and Instagram are “designed for compulsive use, have rewired the way children think, behave, and learn.” The school boards in Canada suing are the Toronto District School Board, the Peel District School Board, the Toronto Catholic District School Board and the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. They are seeking damages for disruption to student learning and the education system.

