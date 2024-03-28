California man convicted of killing his mother is captured in Mexico after ditching halfway house

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California man convicted of killing his mother as a teenager was captured in Mexico a week after he walked away from a halfway house. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Ike Nicholas Souzer was arrested Wednesday in the coastal city of Rosarito. He was returned to California. Souzer has already served his sentence for stabbing his mother to death in 2017 when he was 13. This was the second time Souzer disappeared from a halfway house. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Souzer deserved harsher sentences and blamed judges who have handled his cases.

