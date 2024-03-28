China lifts heavy tariffs on Australian wine as ties improve

HONG KONG (AP) — China says it will lift tariffs placed on Australian wine over three years ago, in a sign of improving ties between the two countries. China’s Ministry of Commerce says the decision will take effect Friday. China imposed tariffs on Australian wine in 2020 during a diplomatic feud over Australia’s support for a global inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. The duties on Australian wine skyrocketed above 200%. Australian wine producers took a heavy hit from the tariffs, as China was Australia’s top wine export destination. The Australian government welcomed the decision, saying in a statement that the tariffs were lifted at a “critical time for the Australian wine industry.”

By ZEN SOO and KEIRAN SMITH Associated Press

