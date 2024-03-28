Civil rights icon Malcolm X gets a day of recognition in Nebraska, where he was born in 1925

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Legislature has passed a bill that will recognize civil rights icon Malcolm X every May 19, the day he was born Malcolm Little in Omaha, Nebraska, in 1925. The legislation falls short of declaring the day a state holiday. Instead, it sets aside Malcolm X Day to allow Nebraska schools to hold exercises to recognize the civil rights icon. The day comes in the same year that a ceremony will be held in May to observe Malcolm X’s induction into the Nebraska Hall of Fame.

