Georgia lawmakers approve new election rules that could impact 2024 presidential contest

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have approved new rules for challenging voters and qualifying for the state’s presidential ballot. The changes could impact the 2024 presidential race in the battleground state. The House and Senate passed the bill late Thursday as the 2024 legislative session was ending. The measure now goes to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto. The bill would grant any political party that has qualified for the presidential ballot in at least 20 states or territories access to Georgia’s ballot. The change could be a boost to independent candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The bill also spells out reasons for challenging voter qualifications, which could lead to their removal from voter rolls.

By SUDHIN THANAWALA and JEFF AMY Associated Press

