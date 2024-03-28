GOP-backed bill proposing harsher sentences to combat crime sent to Kentucky’s governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have wrapped up work on a sweeping criminal justice bill that would deliver harsher sentences to combat crime. Opponents warn it will carry a hefty price tag with no assurances the tougher approach will lower crime. The House voted 75-23 Thursday after a long debate to send the measure to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. The massive legislation is a priority for many in the GOP supermajority legislature. One prominent feature would create a “three-strikes” penalty that would lock up felons for the rest of their lives after committing a third violent offense.

