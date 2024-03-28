Mississippi Senate passes trimmed Medicaid expansion and sends bill back to the House

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers will try to negotiate on expanding Medicaid in one of the poorest states in the U.S. after the Senate voted Thursday for a vastly different plan than one proposed by the House. The upper chamber’s proposal would insure fewer people and bring less federal money to the state than the version approved by the House last month. But the Senate’s approach includes a tougher work requirement and measures to prevent a wider expansion of Medicaid benefits in the future. Senators debated the bill for nearly two hours before approving it in a 36-16 vote. The legislation now heads back to the House.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.