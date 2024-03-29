Wrexham takes step closer to promotion with win over Mansfield

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Wrexham, the fourth-tier Welsh team co-owned by actor Ryan Reynolds, has taken a step toward another promotion by beating Mansfield 2-0. Talismanic forward Paul Mullin scored both goals. He finished a cross in the first half and converted a penalty in the 67th minute at the Racecourse Ground. Wrexham remains third in League Two tied on points with Mansfield, which is second on goal difference. Stockport beat Forest Green 3-0 to move into first place, one point ahead. The top three teams at the end of the season are automatically promoted and the next four enter a playoff for one last promotion spot. Wrexham has six games remaining.

