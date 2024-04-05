Hulu’s ‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ is a good reminder to talk to your elders while you still can
By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press
A new Hulu limited-series called “We Were the Lucky Ones” follows a Jewish family in Poland during World War II who get separated and spend years trying to reunite. It’s based on a book by Georgia Hunter, who wrote about her own family history. The show’s main cast is all Jewish, including Logan Lerman and Joey King, who say the project not only made them appreciate their own family history but want to learn more. Tracing your family background — and getting first-hand accounts from elder relatives — is one that many historians encourage.