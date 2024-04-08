Atlantic City casinos were less profitable in 2023, even with online help
By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s casinos were less profitable in 2023 than they were a year earlier, even with help from the state’s booming online gambling market. Figures released Monday by New Jersey gambling regulators show the nine casinos collectively reported a gross operating profit of $744 million in 2023, down 1.6% from 2022. When two internet-only entities affiliated with several of the casinos are included, the decline in profitability was 4.1% on earnings of $780 million. All nine casinos were profitable in 2023, but only three saw an increase in profitability. Gross operating profit represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and other expenses.