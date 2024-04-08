Out of this World … Series. Total solar eclipse a spectacular leadoff for Guardians’ home opener

CLEVELAND (AP) — Pregame festivities for the Guardians’ home opener were ceremonial and celestial. The first pitch for Monday’s gave between Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox was upstaged by the solar eclipse, which briefly turned day into night at Progressive Field and made an annual rite of spring seem almost surreal. Two hours before making his home debut as Guardians manager, Stephen Vogt stood on the grass near the third-base line and gazed at the spectacle in the sky while wearing special solar-viewing glasses. That scene was played out around the ballpark as fans soaked in the eclipse that lived up to the hype.

