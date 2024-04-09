Former assistant principal charged with child neglect in case of 6-year-old boy who shot teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A former assistant principal at a Virginia elementary school has been indicted on eight felony counts of child neglect in the case of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his first-grade teacher in Newport News last year. A special grand jury found Ebony Parker showed a reckless disregard for the life of Richneck Elementary School students on Jan. 6, 2023. The indictments were unsealed Tuesday in Newport News Circuit Court. The Associated Press left a phone message seeking comment with Parker’s lawyers. Parker and other school officials already face a $40 million negligence lawsuit from the teacher who was shot.

By BEN FINLEY and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

