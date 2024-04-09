More Republican states sue to block Biden’s student loan repayment plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Another group of Republican-led states is suing to block the Biden administration’s new student loan repayment plan, which offers a faster path to cancellation and has been used to forgive loans for more than 150,000 borrowers. Seven states led by Missouri filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday challenging Biden’s SAVE Plan, which has become a new legal target for conservative opponents after they toppled the Democratic president’s first attempt at student loan cancellation. It largely mirrors another suit filed last month by Republican attorneys general in 11 states. The new suit says Biden “is unilaterally trying to impose an extraordinarily expensive and controversial policy that he could not get through Congress.”

