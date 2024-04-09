Nobel laureate Bialiatski’s condition worsens after 1,000 days in Belarusian prison, his wife says

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The wife of Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski says she’s increasingly worried about his worsening condition as he marks his 1,000th day in prison. Natalia Pinchuk told The Associated Press that Bialiatski has remained in solitary confinement for the past half year despite his chronic illnesses. She says she has learned from former inmates that he is not receiving certain medicines that he needs. Bialiatski is serving a 10-year sentence linked to his human rights activities. His wife urges the United Nations to do more to help 61-year-old Bialiatski and other political prisoners in Belarus.

