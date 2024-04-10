Experts say Wisconsin woman who at 12 nearly killed girl isn’t ready to leave psychiatric center

A judge in Wisconsin is hearing testimony to help determine whether a woman should be released from a psychiatric center, a decade after she nearly killed a girl at age 12. Two psychologists say Morgan Geyser isn’t ready yet. Geyser is now 21 years old. She told authorities that she repeatedly stabbed a classmate to please the online horror character Slender Man in 2014. The victim survived. An accomplice was released from Winnebago Mental Health Institute in 2021. Psychologist Brooke Lundbohm told the judge that Geyser now denies ever having psychotic symptoms. Lundbohm says that “doesn’t line up” with her care.

