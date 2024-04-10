Florida GOP leader apologizes for trashing hotel room and says he’ll seek help for alcoholism

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A leader of the Republican Party of Florida has apologized for being excessively drunk and urinating and vomiting all over his room at a hotel last week, saying he has been dealing with alcoholism and mental health issues. George Riley, executive director of the state GOP, said Tuesday that he was deeply sorry for his behavior during a stay at a hotel in Kissimmee, near Orlando. Riley told the Tampa Bay Times that he plans to seek help for his issues and will pay for any damage he caused. He also apologized for what he called his “bad behavior.” It is just the latest black eye for the Florida GOP.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.