Guatemala’s president issues natural disaster declaration as 44 forest fires rage on
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s president has issued a natural disaster declaration as 44 forest fires continue to burn across the Central American country. President Bernardo Arévalo made the announcement Wednesday, and said that 80% of the fires were started by people. Authorities canceled classes across three central provinces to protect students from the prevailing smoke. The declaration frees up funding for fire fighting efforts. One of the largest fires is near a suburb of Guatemala City, the capital.