Hong Kong denies entry to Reporters Without Borders staffer in latest blow to media freedoms

HONG KONG (AP) — Reporters Without Borders says one of its representatives was denied entry into Hong Kong, calling it a “new decline” in the city’s press freedoms. The group, also known as RSF, says its Taipei-based staffer Aleksandra Bielakowska was stopped at the airport Wednesday by immigration officers. She was detained, questioned and had her belongings searched three times before she was denied entry to Hong Kong. Bielakowska was to meet journalists and attend the trial of Jimmy Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper who is facing national security charges.

