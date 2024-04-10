Kentucky governor cites higher incarceration costs in veto of criminal justice bill
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s Democratic governor has vetoed a GOP-backed criminal justice bill that would impose harsher sentences for a range of crimes. Gov. Andy Beshear says the bill would saddle the state with sharply higher incarceration costs. He says the sweeping measure also would criminalize homelessness by creating an “unlawful camping” offense. Beshear issued his veto Tuesday. The bill’s lead Republican sponsor, Rep. Jared Bauman, says he looks forward to continuing the discussion when the GOP-dominated legislature meets again Friday and next Monday. Those are the final two days of this year’s legislative session. Lawmakers will take votes to override gubernatorial vetoes.