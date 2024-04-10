Last call for dry towns? New York weighs lifting post-Prohibition law that let towns keep booze bans

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York towns and villages that have post-Prohibition bans on alcohol sales would be forced to lift such restrictions under a bill moving through the Legislature. The bill, which is up for a state Senate vote after advancing out of a committee last week, would strike down a 1934 law that allowed municipalities to opt to stay dry. Many U.S. communities have full or partial bans on alcohol sales. The Empire State has only seven that have complete booze bans. The bill’s sponsor says lifting restrictions would spur business growth in fully or partially dry communities. Opponents, though, say people who want alcohol can just buy it in the next town over.

By MAYSOON KHAN Associated Press/Report for America

