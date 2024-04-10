Speaker Johnson will meet with Trump as the Republican House leader fights for his job

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson will meet with Donald Trump for a press conference on election integrity. A Trump campaign official says the meeting is set for Friday at the presumed Republican presidential nominee’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. The joint appearance comes as the embattled Johnson is fighting for his job as House speaker in the face of a threat of ouster from hard-line Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a top Trump ally. Johnson met with Greene at the Capitol on Tuesday and offered her a seat on his “kitchen cabinet” of advisers. The new Republican speaker was once a Trump skeptic but became a key supporter.

By LISA MASCARO, JILL COLVIN and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

