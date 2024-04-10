Trump renews criticism of Jewish voters who back Biden: ‘Should have their head examined’

ATLANTA (AP) — Donald Trump has stirred religious controversy again in his presidential comeback bid, questioning the mental fitness of Jewish voters who back President Joe Biden and framing Election Day as a referendum on Christianity’s strength in American society. Trump made his comments Wednesday as part of his continuing criticism of Biden’s reaction to the Israel-Hamas war and of Biden’s support for the rights of transgender persons. The former president’s base is driven largely by Christian conservatives. Trump accused Biden of abandoning Israel. Trump also said Election Day would be Christian Visibility Day. That was a response to the recent Transgender Day of Visibility. That day fell on Easter Sunday this year, angering many conservative Christians when Biden issued an official recognition.

